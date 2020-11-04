MNPD: 2-year-old beaten to death suffered multiple traumas, case moves to grand jury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thirty-three-year-old Rozelle Westmoreland will now go before a grand jury in Davidson County for murder charges after his two-year-old stepson was beaten to death.

Westmoreland made his first court appearance for Cincere Hathaway’s murder on Wednesday.

Hathaway was discovered by his mother at their East Nashville home when she came home from work on October 9.

“There was severe trauma to multiple locations of his body including knots on the back of his head,” MNPD Youth Services Detective Edward Conrads said.

Hathaway, according to an autopsy, suffered from two skull fractures, nine broken ribs, and a lacerated liver. Westmoreland told police in an interview last month the toddler would not stop whining.

“Rozelle pushing Cincere into a bathtub which caused the side of Cincere to hit the bathtub and then his head to strike the bathtub. He bounced off of that bathtub, his head striking the floor,” Conrads said.

Conrads said Westmoreland already had a warrant out for violating probation when he was arrested for Hathaway’s murder.

“Rozelle also admitted that when he was whining and he was angered at that time. He picked Cincere up by one arm and struck him forcefully in the chest three times with his closed fist,” Conrads said.

Hathaway’s mother and her family were inside the courtroom on Wednesday. His mother, Ciara, crying out when she left the courtroom “We love you, Cincere.”

No one from Ciara’s family wished to speak with News 2 about Westmoreland’s case moving forward to a grand jury.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.