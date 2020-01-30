MLS, Nashville SC says Mayor Cooper refuses to move forward with soccer stadium plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Major League Soccer and Nashville SC are expressing their disappointment and says Mayor John Cooper refuses to commit to the plans for a new soccer stadium.

MLS and Nashville SC said in a joint statement that they met with Cooper in New York at the MLS’s office. They said despite the broad support throughout Nashville, Cooper refuses to move forward with the plans for the stadium.

“For the past four months, Nashville SC has worked to make the stadium deal even better and has proposed a number of new solutions to satisfy his concerns,” the team said in the statement. “Even with these proposed new solutions, the Mayor today refused to commit to move forward with the demolition and the approved stadium plan.”

The statement says MLS Commissioner Don Garber made it clear to Cooper that Nashville SC would not have been awarded to the city without the commitment of building the stadium at the fairgrounds.

Nashville SC says they have agreed to work with Mayor Cooper’s office over the next week to advance discussions and finalize a plan to begin the stadium project.

In 2018, Metro council approved plans to demolish certain buildings and structures necessary for the construction of the new stadium at the fairgrounds.

Nashville SC kicks off the season on February 29.