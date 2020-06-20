MLB shuts down training facilities in Florida and Arizona

(CNN) — Major league baseball is temporarily closing down spring training facilities in Arizona and Florida because of coronavirus concerns.

MLB officials said they are deep cleaning and disinfecting all of the facilities.

At least five people and three staff members from the Philadelphia Phillies organization tested positive for the virus… They were training in Clearwater, Florida.

And in West Palm Beach… A Houston Astros player tested positive.

Other teams are still awaiting test results.

A baseball source told CNN that once the facilities re-open… A negative COVID-19 test would be required for entry.

Meanwhile… MLB and the players association have not reached an agreement for the upcoming season.

