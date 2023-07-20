FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — There is mixed reaction over a proposed mixed-use development that would sit directly across from The Factory in the Historic District.

One Franklin preservation organization does not want to see it go up.

Last week, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County opposed the project.

“The historical significance of that property is of grave concern to us,” said Rachael Finch, senior director of preservation and education with the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County.

“Stop the Middle Eight” signs continue to pop up along Franklin Road, outside of businesses and residents’ yards, in opposition to the proposed development.

“When we’re looking at a proposed development that is going on an adjacent portion of a historic property that is on the national registry of historic places, that does sit in a local historic district,” Finch said.

The five-story, 57-foot high project would provide 275 housing units through single-family homes, townhomes, duplexes, and apartments.

In a statement, they addressed some of their biggest concerns:

“Its height and its massing, the inappropriate architectural character of the overall development doesn’t meet the criteria of the historic design guidelines for the Franklin Road Historic District. We find it’s not complimentary to the Historic District. We’re also very concerned with high density coming into the Historic downtown area,” Finch said.

At the end of June, Franklin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved rezoning 7.2 acres that would be situated behind the historic Truett House, where the project developers, Toby and Amanda McKeehan with the Truland Development Company, live.

In response to the Heritage Foundation, the Middle Eight developers released another statement addressing the issues the Foundation opposed after releasing one on July 11.

The newly released statement obtained by News 2 claimed, “After the Heritage Foundation raised concerns that the national historic registry listing of the house could be affected by the development of The Middle Eight, the McKeehans reached out to the State Historic Preservation office.”

The office confirmed the land’s development behind the Truett House will not affect its listing, the McKeehans explained.

The McKeehans also stated, “As long as it does not interfere with the house’s historical significance, which is based on its architectural features, will not affect its listing. In no way will The Middle Eight development affect the Alpheus Truett house or its prominent position on Franklin Road.”

“While we are not for the current Middle Eight proposed development plan, we are in favor of smart, well-planned growth and appropriate development for that particular 7.2 acres,” Finch said.

Franklin’s BOMA will hear public comment on both sides of support or opposition for the Middle Eight project on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. The meeting is listed as a public hearing for rezoning and project approval. This will be the second of three readings.

The entire July 20 statement from Toby and Amanda McKeehan focusing on the Truett House and The Middle Eight Historical Significance can be found below:

Over the past few weeks, the Heritage Foundation has made statements about both the impact of The Middle Eight development on the historic Alpheus Truett House’s National Historic Register status and the potential historical significance of the land behind the Truett House. Toby and Amanda McKeehan, owners of the Truett House and the land being proposed for The Middle Eight, have spent over 30 years maintaining and living in the home. They have worked closely with Charles Rulick, their partner in Truland Development, for 20 years. Theteam first worked together to restore the home after the 2003 Mother’s Day tornadoes in a way that protected its historical significance. Their mutual love of the Truett House brought them together in the first place. Because of this passion and respect for the home and the history of the land, local historians, and preservationists, including the Heritage Foundation, were brought in to review and discuss the potential development nearly a year ago. The Truland team has taken the Heritage Foundations’ concerns seriously and have subsequently researched the validity of the claims. Here are the findings: The Truett House was placed on the National Historic Register before the McKeehans purchased it in 1994. Phil Thomason worked with the previous owners to nominate the house as a significant site because of its south and west-facing porticos and significant role in the Battle of Franklin. “The Alpheus Truett House is a notable example of a frame ante-bellum central passage plan residence. It is one of only two residences included in the nomination with porticos on both the main and side facades. The house has not been significantly altered and retains its original appearance. The house is also notable as the headquarters of Union General John Schofield during the Battle of Franklin on November 30, 1864.” Historical Resources of Williamson County, 1988 After the Heritage Foundation raised concerns that the national historic registry listing of the house could be affected by the development of The Middle Eight, the Mckeehans reached out to the State Historic Preservation office. Their office confirmed that the development of the land behind the Truett House, as long it does not interfere with the house’s historical significance, which is based on its architectural features, will not affect its listing. In no way will The Middle Eight development affect the Alpheus Truett house or its prominent position on Franklin Road. The McKeehans have also been working with Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric Jacobsen over the past few months to conduct an exhaustive review of the site for The Middle Eight to determine its potential historical significance related to the Civil War. Jacobsen, widely recognized as Williamson County’s preeminent Civil War expert, has concluded that – other than Gen. John Schofield staying at the home for a short time – there is no evidence of the presence of troops or slave encampments on the seven acres. He has provided a very interesting hand-drawn map of the downtown Franklin area, showing where contraband camps and battalions were located. The map, drawn in 1863, along with a letter giving his best advice on how to respectfully deal with the land’s history, is included with this statement. Amanda & Toby McKeehan

Here’s the first statement released on July 11 by Truland Development Company outlining division in process to date for the project:

We’ve lived in the wonderful historic Alpheus Truett House in Franklin for nearly 30 years and have had the pleasure of raising our five children here. Franklin is our home, and we are deeply invested in its people. As stewards of the seven acres of property behind the Truett house, we have diligently protected it from many developers over the years who were responding to the city’s vision for density at this location. The combination of the exciting revitalization of The Factory and the recognition in Envision Franklin of our property being appropriate for multi-family housing led us to think about how we could use the property to help serve the housing needs of Franklin while holding on to the beauty in our own back yard and the character of the district around us.

To that end we decided to create our own development company, Truland (trulandgroup.com), in partnership with a longtime friend and multi-family developer Charles Rulick, a former Franklin resident who understands the unique nature of our community, to create a thoughtful plan for the best possible use of the seven acres behind our home. Together, along with a host of local and national partners, we have created the vision for The Middle Eight, a community that we hope will welcome a range of residents to downtown Franklin.

We believe our site is the perfect location for those who want to live in the emerging Factory District with access to existing parks, shopping, dining, and the walkable urban amenities of Historic Downtown Franklin.

Over the past few months, we’ve met with scores of neighbors and Franklin residents and, while not everyone has supported The Middle Eight, we have been surprised at the overall positive reception to our project. For over two years, we have worked closely with the city staff and elected officials to ensure that The Middle Eight meets their full expectations as we move through the approval process. We have been diligent to ensure that we have met or exceeded all existing guidelines and procedures. Since approximately half of the land lies within Franklin’s Historic Overlay, we spent four months with the experts on the Historic Zoning Commission Board as they reviewed our plans and considered the historical context of the location, and they provided a preliminary approval for the vision for the land in February of 2023. Truland Development Company

The end of the letter directs anyone with questions about blasting, density, and other aspects of The Middle Eight development to click here.