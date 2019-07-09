Mix 92.9 partnering with Kroger and the Nashville Rescue Mission for Water Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dehydration can strike easily during the hot summer months in Middle Tennessee. This is why WJXA-Mix 92.9 is partnering with Kroger and The Nashville Rescue Mission for Water Week 2019.

Every year, Mix92.9 sets up at local Kroger stores to collect water for those in need as well as homeless men, women, and children. You can donate cases of water between the hours of 11am and 1pm each day this week. The locations and dates are listed below.

Monday, July 8th – Kroger in Franklin 1203 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064.

Tuesday, July 9th – Kroger in Mt. Juliet – 401 S Mt Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mt Juliet, TN 37122.

Wednesday, July 10th – Kroger in Melrose (Berry Hill) – 2615 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37204

Thursday, July 11th – Kroger in Murfreesboro – 2449 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Friday, July 12th – Kroger in Hendersonville – 1010 Glenbrook Way, Hendersonville, TN 37075

If you are unable to make it to any of these locations during this time, you can donate directly to the Mission’s Donation Center located at 616 7th Ave. South in Nashville. You can also take your donations to Mix92.9 located at 504 Rosedale Ave. in Nashville.