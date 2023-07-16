NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In order to help Middle Tennesseans in need during the hot summer months, WJXA Mix 92.9’s on-air hosts are gearing up to collect bottled water donations at several Kroger locations throughout the region as part of “Water Week 2023”.

According to the radio station, all bottled water will be donated directly to the Nashville Rescue Mission to make sure “Middle Tennessee’s most vulnerable” stay hydrated amid the summer heat.

With the help of its listeners, Mix 92.9 said it was able to collect more than 5,000 bottles of water for men, women, and children in the area last year.

Now, the station’s employees are hoping to top that number by inviting community members to join them at any of the following locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. over the next few days:

Monday, July 17 : Hendersonville Kroger (1010 Glenbrook Way)

: Hendersonville Kroger (1010 Glenbrook Way) Tuesday, July 18 : Belle Meade Kroger (4560 Harding Pike)

: Belle Meade Kroger (4560 Harding Pike) Wednesday, July 19 : Mt. Juliet Kroger (401 S. Mt. Juliet Road)

: Mt. Juliet Kroger (401 S. Mt. Juliet Road) Thursday, July 20: Murfreesboro Kroger (2449 Old Fort Parkway)

Even if you’re unable to visit the Mix 92.9 team at the Kroger stores listed above, you can still make a positive impact in the community by dropping off water donations at Midwest Communications, located at 504 Rosedale Avenue in Nashville, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. from now through Thursday. You can also bring the bottles directly to the Nashville Rescue Mission’s Donation Center at 616 7th Avenue South from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

To learn more about “Water Week 2023” and how to help thousands of Middle Tennesseans this summer, follow this link.