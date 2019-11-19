Mitsubishi Motors North America confirms new U.S. Headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN)– Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) confirmed the location for the company’s permanent headquarters on Tuesday.

It will be in the Cool Springs district of Franklin, Tennessee.

The company has signed a long-term lease, and will occupy the top two floors of the Northside at McEwen building in early spring of 2020.

The building is at 4015 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN 37067.

“Our move to Tennessee marks the most visible part of the broad and substantive reinvention of every aspect of our business that is underway at Mitsubishi Motors North America,” said Fred Diaz, MMNA’s president and chief executive officer.

The facility will offer office, retail, industrial, and residential facilities, all to create a live-work-play destination.

MMNA will occupy approximately 40,000 square feet in the building, comprised of the entire top 7th floor, and approximately half of the 6th floor.

The company’s long time home was in Cypress, CA.

Officials say they chose Franklin as their new home because it allows them to focus its efforts on a company-wide reinvention.

MMNA is currently located in temporary facilities in the SPACES Mallory Green building.

As part of the move, the company is hiring 150 people to help craft its future, with more than 50 already hired.

For more information on those open positions: https://bit.ly/2CWF5Yz