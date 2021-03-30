Missing woman with intellectual disabilities found dead in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police investigators say an intellectually disabled woman who went missing along with her husband earlier this month was found dead in a hotel in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to MNPD, the coroner in Louisville said 69-year-old Linda Hamilton died on Monday, March 22 of medical complications.

When Hamilton disappeared, she was being treated at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital after having her right leg amputated. Her husband, 69-year-old Joel Hamilton, removed her just ten days prior to her death on March 12.

Initially, attempts to locate both Joel and Linda Hamilton proved unsuccessful. Eventually, investigators learned Joel Hamilton, also intellectually disabled, returned to the couple’s home on Crockett Street following his wife’s death.

No additional details about the case were provided by Metro Police.