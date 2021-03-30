Missing teens from Chattanooga could be in Middle Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of three children missing from an adolescent rehabilitation center in Chattanooga has ties to Middle Tennessee and they could all be in the area, according to investigators.

Columbia police said they were contacted by Chattanooga police, who said 17-year-old Adison Keeton has ties to Maury and Lawrence counties and all three missing juveniles could be in Columbia or Lawrenceburg.

Chattanooga police said Adison walked away from the Scholze Center for Adolescents around 8:45 p.m. on March 23, along with 13-year-old Fiona Warren and 16-year-old John Laws.

Police explained it is not a crime to run away, but said these are juveniles, so their information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center. If an officer anywhere in the country comes in contact with them, law enforcement will be informed that the juveniles are missing from Chattanooga.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Chattanooga police at 423-698-2525 or Columbia police at 931-560-1670.