Chadwick Corley, left, and Zoe Whitlock, right. (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people accused of trafficking a 17-year-old girl for commercial sex were taken into custody following a Hickman County traffic stop earlier this week.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted TBI human trafficking agents on Tuesday, Feb. 21 after two adults and the girl inside a vehicle were questioned when a trooper performed a routine traffic stop.

Authorities said the investigation allowed them to determine the teenage girl was the subject of a missing juvenile search in Knoxville.

In addition, officials stated the adults “were believed to have been trafficking her in commercial sex acts.”

The teen was reportedly brought to a facility in Nashville to receive care and services.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Chadwick Corley of Memphis, and 19-year-old Zoe Whitlock of Ellisville, Mississippi, were booked into the Hickman County Jail, each charged with one count of trafficking for commercial sex acts, according to the TBI.

Corley and Whitlock both have bonds set at $120,000, authorities said.