Missing Sumner County juvenile could be in Nashville

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Sumner County have issued an alert for a missing 17-year-old and his older brother who are believed to be in the Nashville area.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said Jeff Lopez, 17, left his Portland home with his adult brother, Hugo Lopez, after a “family argument.”

Family members told deputies they believe the brothers are in the Nashville area, possibly moving from motel to motel.

Jeff Lopez is five feet, four inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket with sweatpants, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Lopez brothers is asked to contact the Sumner County Emergency Communications Center at 615-451-3838.