SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Bobby Andre Campbell, 53, of Smyrna was reported missing after he didn’t return to his Weakley Lane home Sunday.

Neighbors saw Campbell walking around 9:30 a.m. Sunday toward the closed Campbell Road boat ramp. They say he was wearing shorts but not a shirt.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Christian Wrather said Campbell has not taken his medication lately and does not have his cell phone or keys.

Anyone with information about Campbell’s disappearance is asked to call the sheriff’s dispatch at (615) 898-7770. You can also leave a message for Detective Wrather at (615) 904-3093.