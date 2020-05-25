Missing ring buried for nearly four decades found by metal detectors

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family heirloom lost for nearly four decades was dug up this weekend in Cookeville.

“Mom, from Cookeville, and Dad, from Springfield, met at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville in 1942,” son Todd Jarrell tells News 2.

Bill Jarrell and his wife were married in 1945, just as Jarrell graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point. It was there he received his class ring.

Jarrell would wear that ring proudly for nearly four decades, until one day it was lost.

“He lost the ring in the middle-1980s. We’ve looked for it for years,” recalled Todd Jarrell.

Lost while gardening in the backyard, Bill Jarrell searched and searched, but never found his ring. Jarrell has since passed on.

Todd Jarrell tells News 2 that he and his siblings were selling their parent’s property and wanted to make a last-ditch effort to find their dad’s ring. They contacted the Middle Tennessee Metal Detecting Club.

“I heard back from five different individuals within four hours who were willing to drive to Cookeville and search the site. None wanted pay or even expenses!” said Todd Jarrell.

Jarrell’s sister and brother met two of the people from the club Saturday morning at the home and showed them where they believed their dad’s ring was lost. Armed with metal detectors, the ring missing since 1985 was uncovered a short time later, near where it was believed to have been lost.

Though their father will never know that the ring was found, it is an amazing keepsake and memorial to their father that they hopefully will hold onto and keep in their family for quite some time.

To learn more about the Middle Tennessee Metal Detecting Club, click here.