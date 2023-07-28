NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Carlee Russell case has spurred conversation about the growing number of missing persons cases involving people of color across the country.

Advocates and experts now say that the outcome of the Russell case does not diminish that there are communities of color who feel unheard when it comes to missing persons cases.

According to the latest FBI data, Black people make up 31% of missing persons reports.

More than 30,000 Black people across the United States remained missing at the end of 2022, that’s according to the most recent data from the National Crime Information Center.

Advocates and officials around the country are urging the public to continue to look at the over-arching issue beyond the Russell case.

“This is an issue, this is a challenge, this is something that should be addressed in a bi-partisan way,” said Democratic New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries during a press conference prior to the announcement of Russell’s charges.

“I’m optimistic that we can find a path forward make sure that in any situation, in particular in those cases where there are communities in America where they may feel as though they are not receiving equal treatment, that we remedy them,” said Jeffries.