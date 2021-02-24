Missing 4-year-old North Carolina girl found safe in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A missing 4-year-old girl from Winnabow, North Carolina has been found safe in Nashville after an Amber Alert was issued on her behalf early Wednesday morning.

Metro police tell News 2 a Silver Alert was also issued Wednesday out of North Carolina on behalf of the girl’s father, Elijah McFarland, as he reportedly suffers from “cognitive impairment”. McFarland reportedly said he was taking his daughter, identified as Aubrey Leanne McFarland, to California.

The Silver Alert led officers to a car on Highway 100 that McFarland was possibly driving. Metro police then alerted police in Belle Meade about the car. Both departments were able to respond.

“Through a kind of a fortuitous turn of events, there happened to be a metro officer from day shift who had just finished an extra job that was right there and got behind her,” said Sgt. Jon Carter with Belle Meade Police. “Another Metro officer had just almost gotten home and ended up being in the area.”

Officers ran a license plate check and discovered that the car was indeed connected to the case and that McFarland was behind the wheel.

Belle Meade police followed the car and initiated a traffic stop at the corner of Belle Meade Blvd and Harding Pike. Aubrey was found with Elijah, unharmed, according to law enforcement.

“It was a textbook stop,” Carter said. “Little girl was taken out of the car. She was safe. No injuries or anything. Driver was taken into custody.”

Elijah has been taken into custody. He has been charged with probation violation and tampering with electronic evidence.

His charges in Nashville are unclear at this time.