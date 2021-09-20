Missing Murfreesboro woman may have overdosed, according to police

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — An urgent alert from Murfreesboro Police Department looking for a woman who was last heard from September 19th.

Murfreesboro police said Lynsey Jean Anglebrandt sent a family member a Facebook message that she had overdosed and wanted to be picked up.

Anglebrandt hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police said the 30-year-old has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Lynsey Jean Anglebrandt missing (Photo courtesy Murfreesboro Police Department)

They ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Murfreesboro Detective Albert Miles, III at (629) 201-5513.