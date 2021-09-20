Missing Murfreesboro woman may have overdosed, according to police

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — An urgent alert from Murfreesboro Police Department looking for a woman who was last heard from September 19th.
Murfreesboro police said Lynsey Jean Anglebrandt sent a family member a Facebook message that she had overdosed and wanted to be picked up.
Anglebrandt hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
Police said the 30-year-old has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
They ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Murfreesboro Detective Albert Miles, III at (629) 201-5513.