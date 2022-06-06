BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man missing for at least 24 hours was found by a passing motorist in a Sumner County creek bed Monday morning.

The motorist reported seeing a motorcycle crashed down an embankment on Rock Bridge Road around 7 a.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, the man was alert when first responders gained access to him and he was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His condition was not immediately released.

The man’s family reported him missing Sunday and said he was not seen by any family members Saturday so it is unknown when the crash occurred, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the rider was found about 15 feet down an embankment in a dry creek bed.

No additional information was immediately released.