Missing mother found dead in Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have located the body of a Hickman County woman reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

According to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, Carolyn Pope was found dead Wednesday night in a heavily wooded area in Wrigley.

An autopsy will be performed in Nashville to determine an official cause of death. While Pope’s death is not considered to be a homicide, the sheriff’s office said arrests are expected in the case.

Pope was reported missing October 11. Her vehicle and cell phone were reportedly left behind.

The TBI is continuing to assist the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

