FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are trying to locate a missing juvenile from Franklin County.

The sheriff’s office says Layla bell Dickey, 16, was last seen at her foster home in Winchester on Sunday around 6:15 p.m.

Anyone with information about her location should call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-968-6050 or 931-967-2331.