SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing 81-year-old woman of Hendersonville was found safe Saturday evening.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office issued the Silver Alert for Bonnie Powers Blair late Friday night. She had last seen been seen leaving her home Friday, driving a 2006 black Chevy Monte Carlo SS with Tennessee tag G6024A.

Blair reportedly told family members that she was going to the store, but did not return.