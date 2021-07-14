Missing Florida man traveling to Nebraska spotted on I-65

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky (WKRN) — Police in Bowling Green need help finding a missing Florida man who was last spotted on Interstate 65.

Bowling Green police said they’re searching for Claude Reyman. He was last known to be seen near Scottsville Road and Interstate 65.

Reyman is 86 yrs old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 177 pounds. Reyman was last known to be driving a white 2017 Nissan Altima with a Florida tag CY705.

Anyone who sees him or may have seen him is urged to contact the police or call 911.