NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Missing Cheatham County woman Nikki Alcaraz was possibly spotted at a Walmart in California over Memorial Day weekend.

A Cheatham County deputy told News 2 Nikki was spotted at a Walmart in Redding, California on Saturday, May 27.

Cheatham County District Attorney General Ray Crouch told News 2 the below photo was taken when Nikki reportedly sold her phone at an ecoATM.

Nikki Alcaraz (Source: DA General Ray Crouch)

Authorities are still asking for the public’s help with finding her.

No other information was released.

Nikki had set out in her black Jeep with her boyfriend, Tyler Stratton, and a dog to visit family in Orange County, California.

During their cross-country trip, the couple had a run-in with law enforcement in Torrance County, New Mexico.

According to a Torrance County Sheriff’s Office report from May 4, a witness saw Stratton punch Nikki in the face. The report went on to say that Stratton claimed he was also hit, with blood coming from his mouth and nose.

Neither of them wanted to press charges, so authorities said Stratton and Alcaraz were given rides.

Nikki was dropped off in Moriarty, New Mexico, where she called her sister, Toni.

“She was crying and upset. Her eye was already turning black and you could tell she was beat up pretty bad,” Toni recalled.

Shortly after the fight, Toni said a family friend drove to New Mexico, where he met up with Nikki in hopes of bringing her to California.

“That morning when they were supposed to leave, she told him that she had to go back and find Tyler because she had a bad feeling, and so he left without her,” Toni said.

Nikki and Toni texted two days later, saying she was in Arizona with plans to complete the trip to California.

“Then I didn’t hear anything else after that Monday morning,” Toni said.

The fear over Nikki’s disappearance has been heightened by some eerie similarities to the high-profile Gabby Petito case.