REDDING, Ca. (WKRN) – Police in Redding, California have announced missing Cheatham County woman Nikki Alcaraz was found safe.

According to the Redding Police Department, police in Eureka, California contacted Nikki and found her to be safe.

Police in Redding said their investigators have been in contact with the Moriarty, New Mexico Police Department and confirmed Nikki is no longer considered a missing person.

Nikki and her boyfriend Tyler Stratton set out about a month ago for a cross-country road trip, with it taking a turn on May 4 in Torrance County, New Mexico.

According to a Torrance County Sheriff’s Office report from May 4, a witness saw Stratton punch Nikki in the face. The report went on to say that Stratton claimed he was also hit, with blood coming from his mouth and nose.

On Tuesday evening, News 2 obtained body camera footage following a fight between Nikki and her Stratton.

A truck driver called 911, saying he saw Nikki get punched in the face, while her boyfriend told a responding deputy that he was also hit. You can see in the video both are bloody and bruised, with Nikki first telling the deputy she wants to press charges.

In the end, the couple was separated and dropped off in separate locations with neither pressing charges.

On Monday night, law enforcement officials and Cheatham County District Attorney General Ray Crouch told News 2 Nikki was spotted at a Redding Walmart. Surveillance cameras captured Nikki at an ecoATM as she was reportedly selling her phone.

No other information was released.