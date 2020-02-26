Chaperone identified in search and recovery of missing boaters on Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three missing boaters on Pickwick Lake have been identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys, according to TWRA.

The search operation for Driver and the boys began over the weekend when they were last seen on a camera above Pickwick Dam. Due to extensive damage to the boat found Monday morning and other factors including water flow, temperature, and air temperature have led TWRA to transition to a recovery mission.

The boaters were seen going through the floodgates at Pickwick Dam on Saturday in a 20-foot bass boat. The three were reported missing after they failed to return from an Obion County club bass tournament.

TWRA reports that 20 boats and 70 volunteers searched 50 miles of the Tennessee River to locate the missing boaters on Wednesday. Now, TWRA is only asking for established volunteers to aid in search efforts. Officials are concentrating on a 14-mile stretch of the Tennessee River in hopes of locating them.