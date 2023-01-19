COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Cookeville girl died shortly after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Cookeville police originally responded to a home in the 1100 block of East 10th Street around 1:15 p.m. in reference to a missing 3-year-old girl.

Police began searching the area upon arrival and found the girl at the bottom of a swimming pool nearby.

Officers jumped into the pool to rescue the child. They began performing CPR on the child in an attempt to save the 3-year-old.

The girl was taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center by ambulance, but she was later pronounced dead.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.