WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a 20-year-old man who went missing late Friday night in the Waynesboro area has died.

Harold Lee Hill was last seen on Culp Street in the Simmons Branch area. Hill’s body was located Saturday morning around 8 a.m.

Details surrounding his discovery were not immediately given.

