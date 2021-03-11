Missing 16-year-old girl from Maury County

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department is working to locate 16-year-old girl Aryeanna Holcomb who was last seen in Mt. Pleasant early Monday morning.

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Department is working to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Aryeanna Holcomb was last seen leaving her home in Mount Pleasant between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on March 8. The sheriff’s department said she is believed to be with two adult men, Devon Kilbourn and Anthony Armstrong. They are believed to be driving a 2000 gold Chevrolet Silverado with Tennessee license plate 7L33X9.

Authorities say the three could be in Marshall County or on their way to Michigan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151.