Miss Tennessee, Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen Competitions postponed until June 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Miss Tennessee and Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen Competitions have been postponed until June of 2021.

Officials made the announcement on their website.

The statement said the following message:

While we all continue to hope for a semblance of normalcy, there continue to be unknowns that must be considered. Tennessee as a whole continues to re-open but not without its challenges. It is one of 14 states that is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Additionally, the economy is struggling to return with unemployment still at or above the national average.

These indicators are not going to change appreciably over the next few months and so the Miss Tennessee Board of Directors has decided to postpone the State Competition until the week of June 27th through July 3rd, 2021. The Competition will still be held at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Memphis, Tennessee. We have the continuing support of the Cannon Center, the City of Memphis, The Sheraton Marriott Hotel, the Tourism and Convention Commissions, and numerous business sponsors.

First and foremost in our consideration will always be the safety and health of our candidates, families and of course, the audience and communities of the Memphis Metropolitan area. Equally important are the economic considerations in holding a Scholarship Competition. Enlarging the scholarship fund is a major goal of the state level competition and with the current and projected economic climate, this is not and should not be a priority for the Memphis region. Finally, we want this to be a re-awakening of the state to the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition and what it means for these women and for the state of Tennessee.

Local titleholders will continue to be engaged in their communities and regions as they prepare for the competition next year. We invite you to visit the MissTennessee.org website often to see where they will be appearing and where you can meet and get to know some of the most engaging, caring servant leaders in Tennessee.

Joe Albright, CEO/Board Chair, Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition, Inc., Licensed under Miss America