NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just a few weeks after being crowned Miss Tennessee, Brandee Mills sat down with News 2 to discuss her path leading up to her victory, as well as her plans moving forward.

Ahead of Fourth of July weekend, a total of 29 young women spent days demonstrating their talents, social impact initiatives, interview skills, fitness levels, and glamorous gowns at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Memphis.

The finals for the scholarship competition were broadcast live on News 2 on July 1, allowing viewers across Middle Tennessee to watch the contestants strut, sing, and dance around the stage as they vied for the title. In the end, Mills was crowned Miss Tennessee 2023 by Miss Tennessee 2022 Lauren Dickson.

“Oh my gosh, I cried like a big baby, honestly…You can see me visually saying, ‘Is this really happening?!’ I mean, Lauren is putting the sash on and I look down and I said, ‘Is it real?’ And she said, ‘Yes, it’s real,'” Mills — the now-former Miss Middle Tennessee — said, laughing as she recalled the memory.

When asked if she practiced her reaction ahead of that crowning moment, Mills said she kept a humble mindset going into the competition, but a part of her did think about how she would respond if she did win. Regardless, she joked that she could not have rehearsed that reaction because she couldn’t bend her knees in her dress and probably would have ended up on the floor.

Fun fact: While Mills will be spending the next year as Miss Tennessee, she’s actually not from the Volunteer State. She reportedly grew up in Houston, Texas; went to school at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA); and then moved to Nashville, spending two years as a cheerleader for the Tennessee Titans.

Mills has spent plenty of time in front of crowds over the years, whether she was cheering; acting; dancing; singing; or combining rhythmic gymnastics with her skills as a contortionist, like she did in the talent portion of the Miss Tennessee competition. She also said she plans to continue her journey in the entertainment industry.

Nevertheless, Mills’ skills extend far beyond the stage.

According to the Miss Tennessee website, Mills is currently working at the Warren Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery at Vanderbilt University as an organic chemist, with dreams of becoming a pediatric surgeon.

However, Mills told News 2 she didn’t actually fall in love with science until her junior year at UCLA, citing a lack of confidence in her abilities, her unfamiliarity with large classroom settings after being homeschooled as a child, and her learning disability. Thanks to her friends’ support, though, she persevered and discovered her passion for science.

On top of that, Mills said her learning disability inspired her social impact initiative: “‘Unashamed’ Living Mindfully of Mental Health.” She aims to bring awareness to what it’s like navigating dyslexia, ADHD, and other neurodevelopmental disorders, as well as showcase that academic spaces can be supportive of people with such conditions.

In addition to giving a voice to those with learning disabilities, Mills is also embodying another part of her identity as the second Black woman to win Miss Tennessee. Out of the 69 previous titleholders, the only other Black Miss Tennessee was Brianna Mason in 2019.

Mills said she hopes her victory encourages people from her demographic and other underrepresented demographics to take part in Miss America competitions across the country.

Even though Mills was crowned Miss Tennessee 2023 less than a month ago, she is already gearing up to compete for the title of Miss America 2024 in January, which she compared to training for a marathon.

When discussing the preparation for Miss America, Mills mentioned interview skills and highlighted the importance of speaking conversationally, even on stage. She also brought up fitness, which is a newer element in the competition, but she said her athletic background has proven helpful with that.

Mills told News 2 she doesn’t necessarily feel any external pressure when it comes to competing for the national title, but she has dealt with the internal pressure of showing off the best version of herself, especially with the athlete mentality of “if you mess up, it’s like the world is over.” However, she said a big part of her life’s journey has been realizing she’s not perfect, nor does she need to be.

“I’m human, I make mistakes, I drop test tubes in the lab all the time,” Mills said with a laugh. “It’s really awkward.”

According to Mills, her dedication to being her true self also helps with her social impact initiative. After all, you can’t touch others’ lives or bring about change in your community without showing you’re a real person instead of Superwoman.

Mills added that she believes the Miss America organization has started to change its stance when it comes to being authentic on stage rather than just a “Pageant Patty.”

“Not saying what you think people want to hear, but really staying true to who you are and what you believe, and so really using that as your voice; and honestly, speaking up for people within my demographic,” Mills explained.

You can watch recordings from the various nights of the 2023 Miss Tennessee and Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen competitions by clicking here.