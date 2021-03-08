Miranda Lambert to open honky tonk on Broadway

Miranda Lambert accepts the award for female vocalist of the year at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Miranda Lambert will become the first female artist to have her own honky tonk on Broadway in downtown Nashville.

Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Cantina opening in 2021 in downtown Nashville. So excited to have a honky tonk w/ my name on it! Tacos, tequila & tufted pink booths…what else can a girl ask for?! This place is special & I’m happy to be representing the ladies here in Music City @CasaRosaNash pic.twitter.com/wUPsoIQAIE — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) March 8, 2021

Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa will open in summer 2021 in partnership with TC Restaurant Group. The honky tonk will be a four-level entertainment complex with Tex-Mex dining and three floors of live music and nightlife and a rooftop bar, according to a release.

The honky tonk will house some of Lambert’s most recognizable and important memorabilia, including the birdcage from her #1 song and CMA Video of the Year “Bluebird,” unique clothing and set pieces from her most popular video shoots, a rhinestone saddle modeled after a favorite of hers from Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, a customized “Yellow Rose” wall for photos, and dozens of items that highlight milestones and special moments in her life.

“I’m so excited to have a honky tonk with my name on it! Casa Rosa will be a little taste of Texas in Tennessee. Tacos, tequila and tufted pink booths, what else can a girl ask for? This place is special to me and I’m happy to be representing the ladies here in Music City! See y’all down there!” said Lambert in a release.

“We’re very excited to be working with Miranda; such an iconic artist with a fantastic fan base,” said Grant Burlingame, vice president of operations for TC Restaurant Group. “This last year has provided us the ability to really put focus and attention toward this project and we can’t wait for her fans to be a part of this experience.”