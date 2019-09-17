Minor injuries reported in fire at Bridgestone plant in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people suffered minor injuries in a fire early Tuesday morning at the Bridgestone plant in La Vergne.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. at the tire production facility on Bridgestone Parkway.

A spokesperson for the city of La Vergne told News 2 that a material caught fire causing the sprinkler system to activate and extinguish the flames.

The fire caused minor damage to the building, officials said. Two people also went to the nurse’s station at the plant to be treated for minor injuries, but it was not clear if they were transported to a hospital for treatment.

No additional information was immediately released.