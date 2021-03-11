Minor injuries after truck drives into Mt. Juliet Cracker Barrel

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police and EMS are on the scene of a reported car vs. building at the Cracker Barrel restaurant on South Mt. Juliet Road.

(Source: Mt. Juliet Police)

Thankfully, MJPD said there were no serious injuries in this incident. An elderly male unintentionally hit the accelerator, busted through an exterior wall and entered the dining area.

Vehicle Into Building, Minor Injuries Reported: First responders are on-scene at Cracker Barrel after a vehicle unintentionally drove into the building's dining area. Please avoid the restaurant. https://t.co/aHClHeBnwe — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 11, 2021

Seven people were treated on-scene for minor injuries, and no one required hospital transport. Investigators are asking everyone to avoid the area until further notice.