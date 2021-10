DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency officials in Dickson issued an alert Wednesday morning letting residents know of flooding happening in their community.

Pictures that were taken along Highway 46 show water on the road near Whitt’s Barbecue. There is a sinkhole about a block from where it happened.

Highway 46 (Source: Jerry Barlar)

There have not been reports of any injuries as a result of the flooding.

Dickson County was under a flash flood warning until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.