NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An employee of a South Nashville ministry tried to stop a car thief when things took a frightening turn.

Second Chance Ministries is now down a car as they continue trying to help others in need.

Rachel Tollett tried to fight off the thief Tuesday afternoon, just outside of the ministry’s property on Simmons Avenue.

“I ran to the car and I just grabbed the guy and I was like, ‘stop, stop, stop,” Tollett told News 2.

She had just stepped a few feet away from the running silver 2004 Saturn VUE SUV to check on one of the ministry’s recovery homes.

“I jumped in the window and I had him and I kept like pushing him back trying to get the keys,” she explained.

However, he took off, dragging her for several feet.

“I’ve got road rash up all the way here on my shoulder and it’s all the way across my stomach. My knee is really swollen and there’s bruises down my hip, bruises all over my arm,” Tollett said.

She is grateful today as she shares her story, realizing adrenaline took over in the moment.

“I could have been shot. I could have been run over; that’s the scary thing, but I think, you know, God he was looking out for me,” she said.

After all, God is part of the foundation of Second Chance Ministries, an organization that Tollett credits for turning around her own life.

“We’ve been there and we know what it’s like,” she said.

Today, while she’s left walking and hitching rides to help others that are struggling and lost, the thief is at the top of her mind.

“I would want to tell him that there is hope, you know, there is hope in recovery,” she explained, adding, “I’m alive, no broken bones. We are out of a car but, you know, what God is good and faithful and someone will help us eventually or we will find away.”

Tollett says just a few months ago, another vehicle of the ministry’s was stolen outside of their property on Morton Avenue. She praised the 16th District Facebook page for helping in recovering it. She hopes the community can help yet again in this case.

She says the suspect was about 5’4” and in his late 20s to early 30s. He was walking the neighborhood between Tanksley and Simmons Avenues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro police or Second Chance Ministries.