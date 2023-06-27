MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every day in the United States, 37 people die in crashes caused by drunk drivers.

That staggering statistic, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is based on data from 2021; that’s one person every 39 minutes, according to the NHTSA.

With that in mind and the Fourth of July holiday upon us, Millersville police are warning motorists not to drink and drive, or risk going to jail.

According to Lt. Bob Watson, over the last 23 days, Millersville police officers have arrested 10 DUI suspects in the city and on Interstate 65 which slices through the town.

“It is concerning this time of year. The weather picks up; people get out and party a little more,” Watson said.

According to Watson, thankfully nobody died in any of the stops, though one of the stops involved a crash with minor injuries.

“Most of these arrests have come off the city streets. They are small; they are winding; they are dark,” Watson added.

The Millersville Police Department has 15 officers total, and only two or three patrol officers working any given shift.

“We are cracking down on it. We are aware the holiday is coming up and we are looking for it,” Watson said.

According to Watson, officers have already matched last years DUI arrests with 25 so far, and the year is only half over.

“When we make a DUI arrest, you never know how many lives you will save that night. It may be that driver or maybe some innocent people traveling down the road or walking down the road for that matter.”

News 2 has covered some of the DUI arrests in Millersville this year.

In May of this year, News 2 covered a horrific DUI crash where a baby was in a car that flew into the woods. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.

In March, Millersville police charged a man after he allegedly drove his pickup truck into a parked semi on an I-65 off ramp.

“You feel bad when you arrest someone for DUI; they might be a good person; they got a little drunk and so forth, but you may have saved their life that night and you may have saved someone else’s life,” Watson said.