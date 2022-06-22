MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Millersville Police Department and Metro police asked residents to stay aware as they search for an armed woman wanted in a domestic incident Wednesday morning.

According to Millersville police, the woman allegedly used a rifle in a domestic incident in the Graceland area off Tinnin Road.

The woman was described to be a white female wearing dark clothing. Residents in the Cartwright area subdivision North Point or in Willow Creek were advised to lock their doors until the woman is taken into custody.

The woman was later found in the area of Williamson Road between the Cartwright and Willow Creek subdivisions and was taken into custody.

No other information was immediately released.