A chair went up in flames at a Millersville home on Christmas Eve. (Courtesy: Millersville Fire Department)

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman still has a “safe warm place to stay for the night” after Millersville police took quick action to put out a fire that sparked up in her living room.

Crews were dispatched to the residence at about 11:13 a.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the Millersville Fire Department.

(Courtesy: Millersville Fire Department)

Officers from the Millersville Police Department were some of the first to arrive at the home, where they found smoke coming from the front door and light fire conditions in the front living room. According to the fire department, a chair in the living room had caught fire.

“Without hesitation these officers entered the smokey home and removed the burning chair from the living room,” the fire department reported.

The crews on scene also deployed a fire extinguisher off a Sumner County ambulance to keep the flames at bay. Millersville firefighters then entered the home to put out any remaining hot spots and clear the smoke from the house.

“Our brothers and sisters in blue without a doubt saved Christmas for this little lady,” the fire department said. “The homeowner has a safe warm place to stay for the night and crews are back in quarters thawing out.”

The fire department did not say what caused the fire. The White House Community Volunteer Fire Department and Sumner County EMS also assisted.