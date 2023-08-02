MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Millersville cracked a motorcycle theft case that culminated in a tense felony takedown in the street.

On Thursday night, July 27, someone broke into a motorcycle shop and stole a high performance ninja motorcycle. Officers worked all weekend and got intel the bike was heading back through town.

“You don’t want to give up your intel, but that is pretty good police work to know when a stolen motorcycle is heading back into town. It took a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, not only from myself, but fellow officers at this police department to gather that intel and develop that reliable source,” Det. Flavis Burroughs said.

Later in the night, officers arrested three of four people in a truck.

Cory Sands, 27, was reportedly found with the key to the stolen motorcycle in his possession.

While police looked at the Kawasaki Ninja in the back of the truck, they quickly noticed the high octane bike had been altered and even dented.

“He admitted he wrecked on the bike and caused damage to it, and they spray painted it and took decals off so it would not look so suspicious. It was stolen; he admitted he wrecked on that bike and caused damage to it,” Burroughs said.

On his way into the police department, Sands spoke about his wreck and overdose.

“My arm is tore up. So is my leg,” Sands said. “I wasn’t trying to sound like a sissy in the truck. I’m hurting pretty bad. I was at the hospital last night. Apparently I overdosed and they did nothing about it. I’m tore up from my leg up to my arm.”

Sands is charged with felony possession of the motorcycle. Who broke into the shop, however, is still under investigation.