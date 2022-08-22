MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Millersville police officer is lucky not to be seriously injured after a traffic stop Monday morning that almost turns deadly.

The officer was attempting to stop a vehicle traveling 55 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone on Louisville Highway around 2:30 a.m.

According to a release from Millersville Police, Officer Wendell Harris pulled over Alvin Stokes and began gathering his information when he detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The release goes on to state that Officer Trey Burroughs and Sergeant Chris Austin arrived at Officer Harris’ location to provide backup. Mr. Stokes was asked to exit the vehicle but failed to comply and began to actively resist by rolling up his window and telling officers that he would not be getting out.

That’s when officers say Stokes said, “**** that” and accelerates. It’s difficult to see in this dash cam video but the Nissan Sentra strikes the 34-year-old officer in the lower left leg.

(Courtesy: Millersville Police Department)

According to officers on the scene, a split second before impact, fellow Millersville officer Trey Burroughs grabbed Harris by the bulletproof vest, jerking him out of harm’s way possibly saving his life.

The bizarre chase continued as Stokes drove around the gas pumps of two nearby convenience stores.

Stokes made figure eights through the area of the fuel pumps where several patrol vehicles were nearly hit by the suspect vehicle due to his dangerous actions, according to the release.

Minutes later, after a chase that approached 101 miles an hour, the 29-year-old ditched his mother’s car in a restaurant parking lot and ran into the woods.

Millersville Police officers spent several hours searching for Stokes. The search continued until police received creditable information that he was no longer in the area, according to a release from Millersville PD.

Officer Harris was treated at Hendersonville Medical Center. He’s been released but will undergo an MRI to see the extent of the damage to his knee.

Alvin Stokes Jr. is wanted for Aggravated Assault on a First Responder, Felony Evading, Speeding, and Reckless Endangerment. Stokes is believed to be in the Metro Nashville-Davidson County area. If you know his whereabouts you are urged to contact the Millersville Police at 615-859-2758.