MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 2-month-old child is fighting for her life and her father is now in jail charged with hurting the child, even biting the little girl.

At last check, the infant was at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with what police are calling “devastating injuries” that include broken bones and bleeding on the brain.

Police and emergency crews rushed to a Millersville apartment complex Monday morning for a report that a 2-month-old girl was having trouble breathing. When emergency responders arrived, they found the child face down, immediately rendered aid and rushed her to the hospital.

“Its devastating seeing that kid like that. I broke,” Detective Jason Perry said.

According to Millersville detectives, doctors did x-rays and found multiple fractures, some new, some old.

“The baby was in horrible condition. It was very devastating to see,” Perry said.

According to police, the baby’s father, 25-year-old Charles Smotherman, was the only adult home at the time of the infant’s significant injuries.

“Vandy did advise the baby did have a broken right clavicle and multiple new fractures on the arms and legs, and during the x-ray they saw older fractures starting to heal on their own that had not been tended to at all,” Perry said.

Charles Smotherman arrest (Source: Millersville Police Department)

According to police, Smotherman told authorities multiple stories when asked how his 2-month-old daughter got hurt, an injury that even includes a bite on the child’s arm.

“We got five different stories from Mr. Smotherman, none of them admitting guilt, but all giving excuses of what happened. Some of the excuses were he put the baby too close to the edge of the bed and she rolled off. Another was getting frustrated at her crying, picking her up out of the bassinet threw her onto the bed, and it bounced on to the floor that way,” Perry said.

On Tuesday, Millersville police took Smotherman into custody. Police say Smotherman showed no remorse upon his arrest.

“No, he has never shown remorse for the baby. No tears, no sadness, maybe a little bit of anger when we questioned him, catching him in some of his lies. He got real angry about that,” Perry said.

Police say Smotherman said he is going to get a good attorney and fight the charges against him. According to police, he also is the father of a 15-month-old boy. That child has been examined by the Department of Children’s Services, is okay and is with grandparents.

Smotherman is charged with aggravated child abuse. He is being held in the Sumner County jail on a $250,000 bond.

Detectives who have been to the hospital told News 2 there is cautious optimism that the child will soon be removed from the ventilator and will be able to breathe on her own.