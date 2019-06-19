Millersville cops go ‘above and beyond,’ deliver stolen Amazon packages

Millersville officers went beyond the call of duty after someone dumped more than a dozen Amazon packages in the woods.

Not only did the cops investigate the mysterious packages, but they also delivered the missing merchandise to citizens.

It all unfolded on Saturday afternoon when a resident found the packages in some high grass while he was mowing.

Millersville Officers Blake Riley and Taylor Callis were called out to investigate, and they found more than a dozen Amazon packages dumped at the location. Some of them were cut open and left empty, but others still had items inside.

“A few books, a marine hat, lawnmower wheel, some diapers — stuff they didn’t want, they threw back out,” explained Officer Riley.

The two officers decided to find out just how the boxes got there.

“This a good hiding spot — not much through-traffic here,” Riley added.

In the process, the two young officers began delivering the discarded packages to their rightful owners.

“It is our job, something we do every day,” said Officer Callis.

As Riley mentioned, they found a U.S. Marine Corporal’s hat in one of those discarded boxes. They later discovered it was a Father’s Day gift for a retired Marine veteran and Metro Police officer David Elmore.

“It makes me feel good that he had a good Father’s Day, and everyone got the packages they got,” Callis says, recalling how he arrived at the home the Saturday before Father’s Day.

Elmore served in the Marine Corp. from 1970 to 1974.

“The Marine Corps means a lot to me,” Elmore told News 2. “I am quite proud of that service.”

Realizing the hat might be a gift for the upcoming holiday, Callis asked to speak with Mrs. Elmore when he delivered it to the home.

“I explained to her the situation, and she was like, ‘Well, I didn’t know if he would get it or not,'” he said.

According to Elmore, his wife had been watching anxiously for the gift to arrive and was long overdue.

“We have surveillance cameras, and she was watching for the delivery [and] knew it should come,” he said.

Callis adds, “She was very excited. I didn’t explain to him what was found. I explained to her what was found, I figured he didn’t know anything about it, and she was like glad you didn’t tell them.”

Elmore said he appreciates the young officer’s work.

“Millersville does a great job,” he said.

The young Millersville cop respects the citizen he now protects, who has done so much for his community and his country.

“I appreciate everything he has done, protecting and serving our country,” Callis said.

Millersville PD Assistant Chief Dustin Carr is likewise proud of the officers, saying they indeed went above and beyond.

“Our officers didn’t have to do that, [they] went above and beyond what was expected,” Carr said. “They went over to make sure these items were delivered. They could’ve easily put them in our property room. Instead, they chose to make sure that someone’s Father Day was special.”

Millersville have been in contact with Amazon. Both agencies are working to solve this crime. Officials said they have not yet spoken to the delivery driver.