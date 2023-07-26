MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The City of Millersville is losing its police chief and its assistant police chief, according to a letter obtained by News 2 Wednesday night.

Millersville Police Chief Melvin Brown and Assistant Police Chief Glenn Alred reportedly submitted their resignations earlier this week.

Brown’s resignation letter said, in part:

Although I appreciate very much your great support and guidance and the 5-0 confirmation vote of the commission as well as the efforts of the MPD team as well as the support of many in the community this is still necessary.

The VA has reminded me that just over two years remain on my Post 9/11 GI Bill Education Benefits eligibility that will allow me to complete a post-graduate degree program without tuition plus a monthly stipend.

In consideration of this I cannot devote the appropriate efforts to work full time as MPD Police Chief and complete the degree program at the same time.

Additionally, my family, students, team mates, and I have grown weary of periodic information by the P.O.S.T. Commission and other anonymous allegations regarding staff members being published by local media in out of context sound bites that would lead one to believe something is amiss despite supporting statements from a P.O.S.T. Investigator and local District Attorney General as well as the City Attorney.

So, also I will withdraw from the Aug/Sept 2023 Transition Course and allow someone else to use that seat if needed.

And we will cancel our registration and lodging at the upcoming TACP Conference.

Melvin Brown, Chief of Police, Millersville Police Department