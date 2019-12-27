Midtown stabbing suspect’s attorney claims self-defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of killing two men and stabbing a third outside of a bar in Midtown is claiming self-defense.

Michael Mosley’s attorney, Justin Johnson, told News 2 that while they are still gathering evidence, he believes it will show his client was defending himself.

Johnson has visited his client in jail about a half dozen times. He says his client has shown empathy for the families that have lost their loved ones.

“He had told me to convey if I talked to anyone his sympathy toward the victims’ families and that he would have never wanted this to happen to anyone,” Johnson explained.

Now, Mosley is being housed in maximum security facing two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

Johnson says there is video surveillance outside of the bar that he believes will show his client was defending himself.

“I may be wrong, but I believe it’s going to show Mr. Mosley was trying to get away from a crowd that was waiting for him.”

Johnson says Mosley had only been inside the bar for about an hour with his girlfriend and a friend. He adds that surveillance video from inside the bar shows that Mosley was in good spirits.

“As far as I understand at this point, there was no physical altercation inside. It’s my understanding that he may have been confronted by one of the people from the other crowd that we are not sure what that number is now, anywhere from 6 to 12 that I’m told. I believe that what started, not on his part, verbally I believe it’s going to be shown that Mr. Mosley even waited inside for everyone else to leave and that people were outside when he walked out. I believe Mr. Michael Mosley tried to do everything he could that was right to stay out of trouble,” Johnson stated.

Johnson says he understands that it may not help the families in the healing process, but that his client knows first hand what it’s like to lose a loved one.

“Mr. Mosley’s brother was killed awhile back and 2 people have been charged with homicide in that, he understands what it’s like when one loses their family member.”

Johnson says his client who was named as an aggressor in a fight at the Cheatham County Jail earlier this year got in an altercation with the man facing charges for homicide in his brother’s case after they were put in the same cell together.

“As I always say, everything is not always as it seems,” said Johnson.

He points to that same phrase as he continues to gather evidence in Mosley’s latest charges, saying he is looking forward to a full trial.

Mosley’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 7.