NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A passenger has critical injuries after a crash in the Midtown area of Nashville overnight.

The crash happened at Hillside and Edgehill Avenues around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Metro police say a car crashed into a telephone pole while driving in a curve.

The driver had minor injuries but the passenger in the vehicle had critical injuries.

Edgehill Avenue was shut down while crews worked that scene.