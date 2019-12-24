Midtown business owners offer $20,000 reward for arrest of alleged killer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A fight that started inside The Dogwood bar in Midtown on Saturday led to tragedy. And now a manhunt for the suspect is underway.

The Dogwood bar owner, along with other business owners, are now offering a $20,000 reward to anyone or any police department that provides information leading to 23-year-old Michael Mosley’s capture or conviction.

Mosley is wanted by Metro Police for criminal charges in the deaths of 21-year-old Paul Trapeni and 22-year-old Clayton Beathard, as well as the attempted murder of 21-year-old AJ Bethurum.

“He just needs to get off the streets and all our prayers need to be concentrated on the families,” Loser’s Bar & Grill Owner Steve Ford said.

Land Owner Bryan Lewis says he never wants to see any tragedy like this happen again in Midtown.

“My heart went out to the families, I couldn’t imagine anything like this happening first of all anytime, but this time of year. One of my first thoughts were we need to do anything we can,” Lewis said. “We want to send a very strong message that as business owners and as a land owner in midtown, we will not tolerate this type of conduct over here. Period. Paragraph.”

Mosley has been added to TBI’s Most Wanted list.

An additional $10,000 was authorized by Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday for information leading to an arrest.