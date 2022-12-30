WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders said they found one person dead while battling a blaze at a Williamson County home Thursday, less than 24 hours after two other fatal fires in Middle Tennessee.

According to Arrington Fire and Rescue, Station 19 and Station 20 were dispatched to a possible structure fire on Thursday, Dec. 29 following multiple calls about heavy smoke in the area.

Even as units started responding, passersby reportedly stopped at the station to notify them about a house on fire.

First responders initially didn’t have an exact location for the fire, but heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led to the discovery of house with heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of it, crews said.

Once Rescue 19 reached the driveway, they set up a 200-foot hose line to the front door, along with a supply line to the road and up the driveway. Meanwhile, Engine 19 accessed the rear of the home from a pull-off on Highway 96 and then deployed a 200-foot hose line to the back of the structure.

According to fire officials, another structure behind the home was also on fire when crews arrived. Additional manpower and water were called in from Station 16 and Station 24.

A Williamson County deputy and the crew from Williamson Medical Center helped run the hose lines out and get equipment to the house, which was “far above and beyond what is in their job descriptions,” Arrington Fire and Rescue said.

(Courtesy: Arrington Fire and Rescue, Station 19)

(Courtesy: Arrington Fire and Rescue, Station 19)

(Courtesy: Arrington Fire and Rescue, Station 19)

(Courtesy: Arrington Fire and Rescue, Station 19)

The fire department said initially there were conflicting reports about whether anyone was inside the home, but when crews carried out an interior attack and search, they found one person who was dead.

Personnel reportedly used approximately 13,300 gallons of water and foam mix to completely extinguish the fire.

Arrington Fire and Rescue thanked Nolensville Fire and Rescue, the Williamson County Rescue Squad, Williamson Fire-Rescue, the Wilco Box 94 Rehab Response Unit, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Williamson Medical Center for their assistance, adding that teamwork was crucial during the incident.

Even though “this residence is close to the road and attracted a lot of attention due to the size of the flames and smoke,” fire officials urged community members not to enter the house due to the integrity of the floor.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family who not only are dealing with the loss of property, which can be overwhelming, but are dealing with a loss of life of a family member,” Arrington Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post on Friday, Dec. 30.

This marks at least the 10th death in a Tennessee house fire during the month of December.

Two of those other deadly fires were reported within 24 hours of the Williamson County incident, including one in Maury County at approximately 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and then one in Hermitage around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.