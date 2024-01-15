NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Snowfall arrived in Middle Tennessee on Sunday evening resulting in events postponing, sites closing and several flight cancellations at Nashville International Airport.

A Winter Storm Warning went into effect for the Volunteer State at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14 and will remain in effect until Tuesday, Jan. 16.

With a secondary surge of snow expected on Monday, and some areas expecting up to four to seven inches of snow, many establishments have canceled operations.

Here’s a list closures and postponements that have been announced in Middle TN:

Schools

Schools in Tennessee are out of school on Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. However, several school systems have already started to announce closures for Tuesday, Jan. 16. To see a list of closures, click here.

Events & Organizations

Organizers of Nashville’s MLK Day March and Convocation made the decision late Sunday night to cancel the 39 th Annual March and to stream the Convocation. The stream will begin at 9 a.m. Click here to watch.

Annual March and to stream the Convocation. The stream will begin at 9 a.m. Click here to watch. The Central Tennessee Conference Basketball Tournament that was scheduled to begin at Tullahoma High School on Monday has been postponed and will now start on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

WeGo Public Transit

WeGo Public Transit has cancelled several routes due to hazardous road conditions. However, the bus service said multiple rides will remain in operation on “snow routes.” Riders should check the status of their routes as road conditions vary throughout the day. Check your route by clicking here.

Flights

Multiple flights at Nashville International Airport have been delayed or canceled. According to the airport’s website, Southwest Airlines has a majority of the flight changes. To check arrival and departures, click here.

Government/Sites

Fort Donelson National Battlefield will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, due to anticipated snow accumulations. Resources may remain closed until at least 12 p.m. Tuesday. Jan 16.

Speaker Cameron Sexton announced the Cordell Hull Building will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15

Due to hazardous road conditions, all areas of Stones River National Battlefield will be closed to the public on Monday, Jan. 15.

