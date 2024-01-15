NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With temperatures plummeting into the low to mid-teens as a round of winter weather makes its way across Middle Tennessee, many people will be taking shelter inside the comfort of a warm home.

But while the below-freezing temperatures pose their own danger, heating equipment can be just as hazardous if not used properly.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), heating equipment is involved in one in every six home fires and one in every five home fire deaths — adding up to more home fires in winter than any other season.

In a home heating fires report published by the NFPA in December 2022, officials estimated that local fire departments responded to an average of 44,210 home fires caused by heating equipment each year between 2016 and 2020.

Those fires resulted in annual losses of 480 civilian deaths, 1,370 civilian injuries, and $1 billion in direct property damage. Winter fires have continued to pose a serious danger throughout the U.S., with several already reported weeks into 2024.

“As the new year has unfolded, several home fires, including ones that have been reported in California, Connecticut, and Minnesota, have underscored the deadly impact that these fires can have,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of NFPA Outreach and Advocacy.

While winter home fires can spark from a variety of sources, the NFPA’s report points to space heaters as the main culprit. Nolensville Fire and Rescue reports that up to 85% of home fire deaths in the U.S. are caused by space heaters.

However, a number of fires could be prevented by taking just a few precautions. “A little added awareness, effort, and planning can go a long way toward minimizing those risks,” Carli said.

According to fire officials, heaters should always be plugged directly into the wall, with only one heat-producing appliance plugged in at a time.

That applies to not only space heaters, but appliances such as coffee makers and toasters, which can overload the circuits. Those using an appliance like a space heater should also remember to unplug the heater before going to bed, and to never leave the appliance unattended.

Anything that can burn needs to be kept at least 3 feet away from any heat source, including radiators, space heaters, wood stoves and fireplaces. Nolensville Fire and Rescue suggests using a space heater with an automatic shut off for additional safety.

However, it’s not just fires that should have residents on alert during the cold weather. If used incorrectly, portable generators can also become a serious hazard.

According to the NFPA, portable generators are the leading cause of non-fire carbon monoxide deaths. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that is emitted from appliances like portable generators, fireplaces and wood stoves when the fuel does not burn properly.

Exposure to low levels of carbon monoxide, often called the “silent killer,” over time or high levels in a short period of time can lead to dizziness, sleepiness, confusion, vomiting, headaches and even death in some cases.

In order to stay safe, residents should always remember to keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away from their homes as possible, according to the NFPA. Generally, officials suggest a distance of 20 feet from all doors, windows and vent openings.

That also means people should keep portable generators out of their garages, even with the door open. In addition, the Nashville Fire Department warns against hooking up a generator directly to a home’s electrical service or wiring.

According to officials, that could cause back feeding and poses a serious risk to NES line workers. The NFPA encourages residents to have carbon monoxide detectors installed and tested at least once a month.

With temperatures in Middle Tennessee expected to be frigid for most of the week, below are a few more tips from fire officials on how to prevent winter fires: