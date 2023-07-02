MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brandee Mills traded in her Miss Middle Tennessee title Saturday night because she won a new crown, a new sash, and a new role representing the entire Volunteer State as Miss Tennessee 2023.

After 29 young women spent days demonstrating their talents, social impact initiatives, interview skills, fitness levels, and glamorous gowns, Mills was crowned by Miss Tennessee 2022 Lauren Dickson at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Memphis.

The finals for the scholarship competition were broadcast live on News 2 on Saturday, July 1, allowing viewers across Middle Tennessee to watch the contestants strut, sing, and dance around the stage as they vied for the title. In addition, the night featured performances by the “TriStar Princesses,” Dickson, and other special guests.

The following contestants were also recognized for reaching the coveted top five in the Miss Tennessee 2023 competition and/or earning other special awards:

First runner-up (and Patricia Holmes Overall Interview Award winner): Miss Robertson County Savannah Maddison

Second runner-up: Miss Greater Gibson County Sabrina Ponte

Third runner-up: Miss Music City Cassandra Pinataro

Fourth runner-up: Miss Jackson Hawa Ceesay

People’s Choice winner: Chloe Napier

Miss Congeniality: Miss Chester County BBQ Festival Holly Ferguson

Public Relations Award winner: Miss Henderson County Jordan Bowling

Spot Fund winner: Miss Madison County Laura-Valentine Lock

Non-finalist interview award: Miss Smoky Mountains Autumn Walden

Non-finalist talent award: Miss Tennessee Waltz Sydney Callahan

Meanwhile, Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen for 2022, Jane Marie Franks, also passed on her title Saturday, crowning Miss Nashville’s Teen Anna Grace Parlapiano as her successor. Not only had Parlapiano won the talent portion on the second night of the preliminary competition, but she also won the Public Relations Award.

The rest of the contestants who made the top five in Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen 2023 and/or received special awards during the competition are listed below:

First runner-up: Miss Middle Tennessee’s Teen Leela Beaty

Second runner-up: Miss Robertson County’s Teen Kalani Thomas

Third runner-up (and People’s Choice winner): Miss West Tennessee’s Teen London Haines

Fourth runner-up (and Miss Congeniality): Miss East Tennessee’s Teen Mylee Doty

Spot Fund winner: Miss Lexington’s Teen Olivia Williams

Non-finalist interview award winner: Miss Milan Crown and Scepter’s Teen Lea Walker

Non-finalist talent award winner: Miss Tennessee Waltz’s Teen Lydia Hope Sanders

You can watch recordings from the various nights of the competition on the Miss Tennessee website.