NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — July 5 is one of the most popular days for pets to show up at animal shelters across the country, as fireworks on the Fourth of July holiday cause some animals to run away.

Before the holiday, the Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) was already at capacity ahead of the holiday.

“For June, for instance, we took in a total of 509 animals, and we had 231 adoptions; 27 of those were returned to their owners,” said Penny Adams, the adoption promotion specialist for WCAC.

In an interview prior the Fourth of July, staff with the center said they were keeping their fingers crossed that they wouldn’t see a major influx of lost pets.

WCAC staff took in 13 animals today following yesterday’s celebrations. Looking at the numbers across Middle Tennessee, Metro Animal Care and Control said their shelter is filled with 34 animals taken, in and Paws in Rutherford County have collected 21 strays since Sunday.

The humane society of Dickson County also said they see a 20-25% intake increase on July 5.

For WCAC, officials said 13 animals is about average, and they believe they would have had more if not for the help of social media watch pages.

“The social media pages in the neighborhood have been extremely helpful to reunite the pets, so we’ve been seeing quite a few folks saying, ‘I’ve lost my dog; they don’t normally run off; keep your eye open for it.’ So those animals aren’t necessarily coming to us, which is a good thing,” Adams said.

Adams said to make sure to check Facebook lost and found pages first before reaching out to local shelters if your pet has gone missing.

“It’s been a pleasant surprise that the community has really stepped up all over,” said Adams.